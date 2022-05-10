PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was injured in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Tuesday. The shooting happened around 12 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue near G Street.
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the right arm and a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the right arm. They were both transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
An 18-year-old woman was shot once in the chest and a 30-year-old man was shot once in the back. They were transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
CBS3's Matt Petrillo was in the area covering a crash that left three people dead early Tuesday morning. He says there is a large police presence and they saw officers rushing to the scene.
Police say four schools were placed in lockdown due to the incident, but the lockdowns were lifted at 1 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.