PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was injured in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Tuesday. The shooting happened around 12 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue near G Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the right arm and a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the right arm. They were both transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say a teenager was among four people hurt in this shooting https://t.co/bKxb2fvjKj @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nUKy1nXnWF — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 10, 2022

An 18-year-old woman was shot once in the chest and a 30-year-old man was shot once in the back. They were transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo was in the area covering a crash that left three people dead early Tuesday morning. He says there is a large police presence and they saw officers rushing to the scene.

Police say four schools were placed in lockdown due to the incident, but the lockdowns were lifted at 1 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

