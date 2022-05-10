PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people are dead, including two pedestrians, after an out-of-control SUV slammed into a SEPTA Station in Kensington overnight Tuesday. The driver of the SUV was also killed in the crash.
Police say officers on detail at Kensington and Allegheny Avenues saw and heard a vehicle traveling eastbound on Allegheny Avenue from F Street at a “very high rate of speed.” The officer says the SUV was on Allegheny Avenue, crossed over Kensington Avenue, jumped the curb, and struck a turnstile attached to the SEPTA building before crashing into the building.
The impact of the crash caused severe damage to the building. The turnstile was taken off the frame and the bricks of the building have a large crack spanning about 10 to 12 feet, Chief Insp. Scott Small says.
The driver, who is believed to be a male, was pronounced dead on the scene along with two other individuals believed to be pedestrians. All three are John and Jane Does at this time.
A 53-year-old passenger in the SUV was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The vehicle also caught fire after crashing into the building.
Small says the entire incident was captured on police real-time crime cameras from several angles. SEPTA police are also on the scene and say they have numerous cameras.
Small says the entire incident was captured on police real-time crime cameras from several angles. SEPTA police are also on the scene and say they have numerous cameras.

L&I is also on the scene because the SEPTA property has serious structural damage.
An investigation is ongoing.