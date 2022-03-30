MONT CLARE, Pa. (CBS) — Police officers involved in a shooting at the Meadows Apartment Complex in Mont Clare in Upper Providence Township were cleared in their use of force, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday. The incident occurred on March 16 early in the morning.

The independent investigation was conducted by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau. Detectives interviewed numerous officers, witnesses, reviewed police bodycam, dashcam, and private surveillance video, the 911 call, and collected other evidence, according to a release.

The investigation found that Upper Providence Township police arrived at the apartments after a woman called about a family member having a “mental breakdown.” The caller also told 911 that he “has guns” and was leaving the residence.

An officer from Upper Providence Township was the first to encounter David Naumenko, the man one of his family members called 911 about.

According to the police, the officer had a brief conversation with Naumenko. But as the officer continued to approach the vehicle, Naumenko reached into his car and began firing at the officer. The officer was grazed by a bullet that tore the back of his police uniform and severed his police radio cord. Once he got into a position of cover, the officer fired six rounds from his weapon, officials say.

After that encounter, the investigation concluded that Naumenko drove his truck down Meadowview Lane and encountered a second Upper Providence Police vehicle. As the officer arrived, officials say his car was fired upon by Naumenko. Several bullets struck the vehicle.

Naumenko then crashed his truck into two vehicles and exited the vehicle.

Officials say a Limerick Township police officer was able to gain entry into a second-story apartment. He could hear Naumenko reloading his weapon.

The officer, according to the investigation, then fired one shot and struck Naumenko in the right arm. He was then taken into custody and treated at Paoli Hospital for the gunshot wound.

The investigation found that Naumenko fired 17 shots during the incident, while the three officers fired a total of eight shots.

Naumenko was arrested on March 17 and charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, risking a catastrophe, and other charges. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility at $2 million bail.