MONT CLARE, Pa. (CBS) — The man who police say shot at officers at an Upper Providence Township apartment complex on Wednesday, has been arrested. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office says 62-year-old David Naumenko is in custody charged with the attempted murder of two officers.
The DA says police responded to a call about a psychiatric emergency at Meadows Apartments in Mont Clare.
They say when officers went to check on Naumenko, he fired at them. One of the officers was grazed. Both are doing OK.
Video Credit: Samara Messer
Bail was been set at $2 million. Naumenko was unable to post bail and he's now at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 25.