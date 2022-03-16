UPPER PROVIDENCE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County shot a man who they say packed his pickup truck with weapons and then started firing at officers. It happened at the Meadow Condominium Complex in Upper Providence Township.

The entire ordeal lasted more than three hours. Many who witnessed it say it was like something out of a movie happening right outside their front doors.

“I was terrified,” neighbor Samara Messer said.

Residents were forced to shelter in their homes as gunfire rang out outside their windows inside a Montgomery County condo complex around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“I heard the ‘bam, bam, bam, bam,’ and then I heard a girl screaming as if she was in danger of her life,” Messer said.

According to the district attorney’s office, a family member called 911 to report a male resident who was suffering a mental health emergency and had loaded multiple firearms into his white pickup truck before crashing into several parked cars.

Cellphone video shows the standoff between that man and police. Officials say the man fired at police after getting out of his truck.

Police returned fire, hitting the man in his arm. He was taken into custody and treated for his injury at Paoli Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Hours later, bullet holes could be seen through the truck’s front windshield as detectives marked more than 50 pieces of evidence including a gun on the ground.

“I saw the truck and I knew that it was him,” Messer said.

Neighbors who knew the man say they are shocked.

“I saw him a couple days ago and he was his normal happy self,” Messer said.

Now as this quiet community tries to cope, many say it will take some time.

“It’s scary. It’s going to be a while until I feel safe,” neighbor Jillian Coady said.

The Montgomery County district attorney won’t say how many guns were in that truck or the name of the man who fired at police.

The investigation continues.