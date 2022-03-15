PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pro-Bowl center turned all-star singer has us feeling pretty patriotic Tuesday morning. Did you catch Eagles legend Jason Kelce Monday night?
Kelce sang the national anthem before Monday night’s Sixers game against the Denver Nuggets. You can add this to his already impressive resume as one of the most beloved athletes to play in Philadelphia. It didn’t top his epic speech after the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory, but Kelce got the job done.
The voice of an angel.#FlyEaglesFly
🎥: @sixers pic.twitter.com/hqRLuLfM6d
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 15, 2022
Kelce agreed to sing if the Make The World Better Foundation reached its $100,000 fundraising goal last year, which they did.
Kelce, who recently announced he was returning to the Eagles, is certainly a man of his word.
Last year during training camp, Kelce dyed his hair bleach blonde after losing a bet with former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. Kelce had to dye his hair due to Ertz not being traded during the offseason.