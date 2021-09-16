PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz showed up to training camp with bleach blonde hair. Then, center Jason Kelce showed up to practice with the same hair color last week.

Now, fans are wondering why did Kelce copy Ertz’s bleach blonde hair?

It turns out Kelce lost a bet with Ertz, he told reporters on Thursday. The bet was that Ertz would be traded during the offseason and since he’s still on the team, Kelce had no choice but to go full Slim Shady mode.

At least he’s a man of his word.

The hair? Jason Kelce lost a bet with Zach Ertz. Kelce bet Ertz would be traded in the offseason. He lost, so the hair is blonde. pic.twitter.com/FskHyeePlN — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 16, 2021

It wasn’t a bad bet by Kelce.

At the end of the brutal 2020 season, Ertz, Kelce and former quarterback Carson Wentz stayed after the regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team and talked for a very long time after the game had ended.

Many believed that would be the last all three would be together in an Eagles uniform due to Ertz being unhappy with his contract, Kelce mulling retirement, and Wentz potentially asking out of town.

Rumors and reports came out constantly about Ertz not being with the Eagles for the 2021 season, but Kelce’s bet backfired.

Kelce told reporters he’s glad he lost, and he should feel that way. The Eagles are a better team with Ertz, who’s currently nursing a hamstring injury, on the field.

Jason Kelce’s new hair? The result of a lost bet to Zach Ertz. Kelce thought Ertz was going to be traded before the start of the season. Kelce said this is a bet he’s glad he lost. pic.twitter.com/e1HG8mKVeF — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 16, 2021

The Eagles will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m. in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field with the hopes of starting 2-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.