PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball’s back, Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia for the first time and Jason Kelce is coming back for a 12th NFL season.

Kelce on Thursday night revealed he’s coming back for at least one more season with the Eagles.

In a one-minute video posted on the Eagles’ Twitter account, Kelce said he’s returning for the 2022 season.

“Hello. Got a lot of questions on the air yesterday about my future. So I decided to clear it up right now. Unfortunately, I decided that I’m retiring from hosting WIP,” Kelce said. “But I’m definitely not retiring from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. I’m having way too much fun doing that. Looking forward to another year, Philadelphia. And to all my teammates. Let’s go dominate.”

Kelce, a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2011, has developed into a Hall of Fame center during his career. He was the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee in 2021, while also being named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time and an All-Pro for the fourth time.

A team captain, Kelce has played in 122 regular-season games and is 10 games away from setting a new Eagles record among offensive linemen for most consecutive games played.