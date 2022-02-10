PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It sure does look like Joel Embiid has finally broken his silence about the Ben Simmons situation as the soap opera finally ended Thursday. The Sixers reportedly exiled the former No. 1 overall pick to Brooklyn for former MVP and superstar James Harden in a blockbuster trade.

Shortly after news started to leak out, Embiid fired up his Twitter application on his iPhone and posted simply this tweet — an “I stopped by one of my biggest haters funeral today” meme.

Embiid’s tweet sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Throughout the Simmons saga, Embiid has handled the situation as cooly as possible.

Simmons didn’t report to training camp after telling the team in August he wanted to be traded, leaving his teammates, coaches and general manager to answer Ben-related questions at media day instead of the upcoming season. Each passing day seemingly came with a new excuse as to the reason he wanted out.

One day it was because of his relationship with Sixers fans. Another day, it was because he reportedly doesn’t feel his playing style is “conducive” to playing with Embiid.

Embiid, per usual, didn’t shy away from answering that report. During a media session on Sept 30. Embiid called the situation “disappointing” and “borderline kind of disrespectful” while setting the record straight.

In October after Simmons got suspended after being thrown out of practice, Embiid said “not our job to babysit somebody. When asked about the Simmons incident at practice, Embiid said, “At this point, I don’t care about that man. He does whatever he wants.”

Since Embiid has focused on the team and his own play and not Simmons.

He’s done so by being arguably the best player in the NBA and earning his fifth straight All-Star Game start. Now, he’ll have a new superstar with him and the Simmons saga is behind him.