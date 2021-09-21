CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:ben simmons, Local TV, Philadelphia News, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When will the Ben Simmons drama end in Philadelphia? Will he start the season with the 76ers? A new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Ben Simmons will not report for the opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game as a 76er.

Simmons hasn’t spoken to the Sixers since a meeting in August when he told them he wouldn’t be attending camp.

READ MORE: 2 Suspects In Custody For Deadly Beating Outside Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia

Woj reported the news on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise,” Woj tweeted. “Simmons hasn’t spoken to the team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials.”

On Monday, FearTheSword’s Evan Dammarell tweeted that the Houston Rockets were “seriously interested” in trading for Simmons before training camp and that John Wall would be the focus of their trade package.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Family Files Lawsuit In Shooting At Pleasantville High School Football Game That Killed 10-Year-Old Micah Tennant

But later in the day Monday, Marc Stein reported that the 76ers are “intent on trying to convince Simmons to report” despite reports of Simmons not reporting to the start of camp.

 

Last week, a sports columnist with the Bucks County Courier Times and Gannett/USA Today, reported the Sixers are expecting Simmons to play for the franchise in the 2021-22 season and they expect things to get better despite the “bumpy” relationship right now.

The Sixers have been open about dealing the three-time all-star during the offseason, but they know his worth and haven’t liked any potential trade offers enough to pull the trigger.

MORE NEWS: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Wilmington Rowhome Engulfed In Flames, 2 People Killed

Simmons is under contract through 2025.