PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Will Ben Simmons show up for training camp or will the stalemate between the 76ers and Ben continue? Sources tell The Athletic’s Sam Amick that Ben Simmons has concluded that he’s done playing with Joel Embiid.

“While it’s not personal, Simmons believes that playing around Embiid’s style isn’t conducive to the way he needs to play,” the report says.

Simmons didn’t report to the Sixers Media Day on Monday and when Doc Rivers was asked why Ben wanted out, he said he really didn’t know.

Embiid says that if he didn’t like playing with Simmons he would be honest and say it.

“I love playing with him because he adds so much to our team,” Embiid said. “We’ve been building this team around us… I’m just disappointed that he’s not here.”

He went on to clarify that he is not disappointed in Ben personally but disappointed with the whole situation.

Simmons teammates wanted to fly to Los Angeles last week to meet with him, but Ben reportedly turned them away.

During Monday’s Media Day, the President of Basketball Operations cleared some air in regards to talks of the Sixers looking to trade Ben. He says the organization was not looking to trade him and that his camp asked for a trade.

“They came to us after the season and asked for a trade. We were not looking to trade him,” Morey said.

Morey compared the Simmons situation to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Rodgers had previously said he would never play for the Packers again but led them on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

“There’s a lot of hope,” Morey said. “I watched a player lead his team to victory last night after 1,000 pounds of ink were spilled saying he would never play for the team again.”

Head coach Doc Rivers is still hopeful Simmons will join the team.

“I still think the world of him,” Rivers said. “I think the world of him as a player. Just because he doesn’t do things you want him to do doesn’t make him a bad player.”

Simmons signed a five-year, $167 million contract extension with the Sixers in July of 2019, leaving him under contract with the Sixers for the next four years.

“Ben is a very good player, a big part of this team,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “We’re disappointed he’s not here. We’re making our choices but we’re excited, we’re very excited about the players who are here.”

The Sixers can fine Simmons for missing Media Day and the fines increase for missed practices going forward.

The Sixers open the preseason on Oct. 4 in Toronto against the Raptors and if Simmons does not show up for the game, he can be suspended.

The Sixers regular season begins on Wed. Oct. 20 against the Pelicans in New Orleans.