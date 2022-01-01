Philadelphia Gun Violence: Overnight Shootings Leave 2 Dead, Several Others Injured On New Year's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a New Year, but Philadelphia’s 2021 gun violence problem hasn’t gone anywhere. On Saturday, the city started 2022 with several overnight shootings, including one where a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head and killed near Temple University’s campus.

Four others were injured during that shooting on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

In Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood, a shooting left a 33-year-old man dead and two women in stable condition, according to police.

Meanwhile, a triple shooting in Frankford sent three men to the hospital, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue.

A 23-year-old man was shot once in the left leg, police say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. A 21-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen. He later walked into St. Christopher’s Hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The last victim, a 23-year-old man, was also shot in the abdomen. He’s in stable but critical condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital.

No arrests have been made, but weapons were recovered from a nearby location.

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in his lower left leg in Wissinoming, according to police. The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. at Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street. The man was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

A double shooting in Fairhill left two people injured, according to police. The shooting happened on 8th and Cambria Streets around 2:15 a.m.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot twice in his right leg and one time in his left leg. A 22-year-old woman was also shot in her right eye. Both victims are in stable condition at Temple Hospital, according to officials.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered in the shootings in Fairhill or Wissingoming, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.