PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly start to 2022 in Philadelphia. A teenager is dead and four more people are injured after a shooting early Saturday morning near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia.

Just hours into the New Year and Philadelphia has already recorded its first homicide for the year. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. just off of Temple’s campus on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police say there was a large party happening at the time of the shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head and killed, police say. He was transported to Temple Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m.

The four other victims were all under 30 years old.

A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were both shot once in the left leg, according to police. Another woman believed to be in her 20s was shot in her pelvis. All three are in stable condition.

The last victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot multiple times in his chest, police say. He’s at Temple Hospital and in critical condition.

In 2021, Philadelphia had at least 560 homicides, which was an all-time record.

“What I can tell you is that the group was part of a larger group who were assembled here in this area for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day festivities when they were shot,” Inspector D.F. Pace said. “We do not have a lot of information on the shooter, however, I can tell you that there are numerous surveillance cameras in this area.”

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.