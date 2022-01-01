Philadelphia Police: Feltonville Shooting Leaves Man Dead, 2 Women Injured

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people were shot, including a 33-year-old man who was killed, early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood. The shooting occurred on East Luray and North Front Streets.

Police say the man was shot in the chest, and two 23-year-old women were also shot while attending a New Year’s Eve party together. Both women are in stable condition. 

Eyewitnesses say the shooter was also attending that party.

