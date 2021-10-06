PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who has the best cheesesteak is one of the biggest debates in the City of Philadelphia. Pat’s, Geno’s and Tony Luke’s are always popular spots in the mix for the best cheesesteak in the city.
New Jersey native Carli Lloyd recently spilled the beans on her favorite cheesesteak spot in an interview with her team, Gotham FC.
Lloyd prefers Tony Luke’s.

Alright Philly, is it Pat’s, Geno’s or Tony Luke’s? It’s all wooder under da bridge 💀 #PackthePark for @CarliLloyd 👏 pic.twitter.com/G9ZSmTzXtD
— NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) October 5, 2021
She also tries to disguise her lingo, for example, “wooder.” Around certain people, she says she will say water.
Lloyd is retiring after this season with Gotham FC.
Her hometown, Delran, New Jersey is going to throw her the “largest retirement party the town has ever seen” on Oct. 14. The town says there will be live music, special surprise guests, food trucks and fireworks to celebrate Lloyd’s 16-year-long career.