By CBS3 Staff
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Change is on the horizon for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. USWNT star and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement.

CBS Sports reports Lloyd will finish out the rest of the National Women’s Soccer League with Gothman FC.

Her final game with the USWNT will be this fall.

Lloyd became the all-time scorer in USWNT Olympic history this summer in Tokyo with 10 goals. She scored goals in the 45th and 51st minute against Australia in the bronze medal match which the U.S. went on to win.

As a member of the USWNT Olympic squad since 2008, Lloyd has tasted two Gold Medals and one Bronze Medal during her Olympic career.

She has been instrumental in helping lead the USA to notable, dominating wins.