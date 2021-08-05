TOYKO (CBS) — New Jersey native Carli Lloyd added another impressive accolade to an already historic career by becoming the all-time scorer in USWNT Olympic history, with 10 goals. Trailing Abby Wambach by one for the most-ever goals scored, the NY/NJ Gotham FC FWD scored goals at the 45th and 51st minute against Australia cementing Lloyd’s legacy on Thursday.

However, despite not playing in the Gold Medal match, Lloyd wanted to make sure her teammates treated the Bronze Medal game just the same.

“When you get third place at a World Cup, you get a little chintzy medal,” Lloyd said, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Henry Bushnell. “This isn’t chintzy. It’s just a different color. Not everybody gets ’em. And it’s truly special.”

Lloyd, 39, has now tasted two Gold Medals and one Bronze Medal during her Olympic Career.

Since being a member of the USWNT’s Olympic team since 2008, Lloyd has been instrumental in helping to lead the USA to notable, dominating wins. It’s hard to imagine another player as valuable as Lloyd has been to this team — a team that doesn’t lack star power such as Alex Morgan or Rapinoe.

Athing Mu joins Lloyd in helping put New Jersey on the map with her Gold Medal victory in the 800m race — making it two New Jersey natives bringing home a medal.

The United States Women’s National Team didn’t leave the 2020 Tokyo Olympics empty-handed thanks to Lloyd, in perhaps her final appearance. The USWNT defeated Australia, 4-3, in the Bronze Medal game, placing third overall.

Headed home with a medal! 🙌🇺🇸🥉 Proud of our fight, proud of our response. @TeamUSA | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/SvbUx3VfT9 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 5, 2021

Their quest for another Gold Medal came at the hands of defeat against Canada, 1-0, on Monday in Tokyo. Instead, in a high-scoring affair against Australia, the USNWT responded with two goals apiece from Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe for a 4-3 victory.

While it may not be what the USWNT had hoped for, this marks the first medal awarded after placing 5th in the 2016 Olympics. While the return to former glory will have to wait until 2024, the USWNT remains a dominant group of women looking to put the last two Olympic games behind them.