DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey town is planning an outdoor event to celebrate the retirement of USWNT star Carli Lloyd. Lloyd’s hometown, Delran, says they are going to throw her the “largest retirement party the town has ever seen” on Oct. 14.

The town says there will be live music, special surprise guests, food trucks and fireworks to celebrate Lloyd’s 16-year-long career.

“Carli is an inspiration to young athletes and children everywhere, but especially here at home in Delran,” Delran Mayor Gary Catrambone said. “We have all watched her tenacity and hard work from the time she was a little girl, and we really wanted to show our appreciation.”

Lloyd announced her retirement in August after bringing home the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 39-year-old is the highest-scoring midfielder in U.S. history — and one of the most dynamic players in USWNT history.

“Growing up in Delran was an amazing experience for me. I formed so many friendships and memories, and it helped lay the foundation for my path of becoming a professional soccer player,” Lloyd said. “As a little girl, I was always going to the local fields, practicing on my own or with the boys. I have always carried Delran and the memories I had growing up throughout my journey. I was grateful for the amazing parade in 2008 and now especially grateful to be able to come back and have a celebration with everyone in town at the end of my sixteen-year career.”

The venue for the outdoor event has not been announced yet, but gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14. All attendees are encouraged to bring a towel or blanket.