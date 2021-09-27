Trial Underway For Gilbert Newton III, Philadelphia Man Accused Of Stabbing To Death Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffrey

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The trial is underway for a Philadelphia man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend during a knife attack at the Meadowbrook train station in Abington. The trial of Gilbert Newton III is expected to last five days.

The trial is moving at a rapid pace. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, a jury of 12 and two alternates were selected. Shortly after 11 a.m., opening arguments wrapped up for both the prosecution and defense, and several witnesses have already taken the stand.

Newton III faces first- and third-degree murder charges. He is accused of attacking and killing 18-year-old Morgan McCaffrey at the Meadowbrook train station on July 27, 2020. The two agreed to meet there to discuss their relationship. Police found her body after a disturbance call.

An autopsy determined the recent Nazareth Academy graduate had at least 30 stab and slash wounds.

Philadelphia police soon responded to then 18-year-old Newton’s home after his mother said he was covered in blood and that he told her that he hurt his girlfriend.

In the year that has passed, those closest to McCaffrey are still grieving.

Kass Quinn, McCaffrey’s grandmother, told CBS3, “It’s hard to believe that she’s not here. I go to bed crying at night, I wake up crying. It’s just hard.”

On Monday, McCaffrey’s uncle spoke with CBS3 outside the courthouse about what the last year has been like for their family.

“To have to do and go through what we’ve gone through, no family should ever have to suffer this way. To bury a child one thing but to bury a child as a result of a vicious act is unthinkable,” Frank McCaffrey said.

Newton III is currently being held in a Montgomery County jail without bail. COVID pushed the trial back from its original March date.