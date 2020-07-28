MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — We’re learning how police were able to track down the alleged killer of the young woman who was brutally murdered in Montgomery County Monday. Police say 18-year-old Morgan McCaffery was fatally stabbed at a SEPTA regional rail parking lot.

Abington police tell us that the family of the alleged killer saw him covered in blood with cuts on his hands so his mother frantically called 911.

That man has now been charged with first-degree murder and two families are forever changed.

McCaffery, of Abington, was known for her infectious smile. She also had dreams of becoming a dentist to give others the confidence to smile.

“You have a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

He says McCaffery’s lifeless body was found at the Meadowbrook Train Station parking lot Monday morning after police say she had agreed to meet her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Gilbert Newton of Northeast Philly.

“She felt it was OK to talk to him. He clearly had different plans. He brought two knives and stabbed her 30-plus times,” said Steele.

Police found Newton at his Fox Chase home within hours of the crime.

Now the community is remembering McCaffery. Nazareth Academy High School officials say she made care packages for Abington Hosptial at the beginning of the pandemic.

Her family tells us she also loved taking trips down the shore.

And her most recent boyfriend posted a moving tribute online that in part says: “You’re the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen. From your adorable smile to your heartwarming laugh. You were the one.”

Roman Catholic High School released a statement Tuesday, calling the incident “tragic” and says they are praying for both families.