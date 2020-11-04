ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — An 18-year-old Philadelphia teen accused of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend over the summer is due in court Wednesday. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Gilbert Newton III at 9:30 a.m. in Abington.
Officials say Gilbert Newton III stabbed 18-year-old Morgan McCaffery more than 30 times on July 27.
Her lifeless body was found near the Meadowbrook train station where investigators say McCaffery agreed to meet Newton to discuss their recently ended relationship.
Police found Newton at his Fox Chase home within hours of the crime after his family saw him covered in blood with cuts on his hands. His mother reportedly called 911.
He was charged with first-degree murder.
Newton III is expected to stand trial March 2021.
