PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search for a missing Bucks County woman has come to a tragic end. Officials confirmed exclusively to Eyewitness News that they have recovered the body of 26-year-old Casey Johnston.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts covered the case from the very beginning and has new information about how Johnston may have died.

Casey’s story has been shared thousands of times on posters, billboards and on social media since she went missing on July 10, and those who joined in the effort to bring Casey home finally have some answers.

“It appears to match her description,” Lower Southampton Chief of Police Ted Krimmel said.

More than three weeks since anyone last saw Cassandra “Casey” Johnston, police announced they found a body and officials have confirmed exclusively to CBS3 that it is the body of the missing Bucks County woman.

“During the search this afternoon, members of the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit located the body on the 1200 block of Townsend Road in Philadelphia,” Krimmel said.

Krimmel says the body was about half a mile from the car’s location. Officials taped off a wooded area, near the intersection of Townsend and Southampton Roads, after a body was located on Sunday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation shows Johnston, while driving on Woodhaven Road, crashed the car.

“It appears she didn’t negotiate the curve properly,” Chief Krimmel says, adding, “She went down to the culvert went airborne up and over the guardrail and she crashed into a tree about 30 feet into the air.”

Police believe she was ejected from the vehicle through the sunroof during the fall.

“When the call came out that there was a body found by the marine unit, we just shut all communication down,” Krimmel said.

Flooding on July 12 may have played a part in her body being moved into a nearby creek, the chief said.

“We had some flooding in the area we think that culvert filled with water and probably moved her into that creek,” Krimmel said.

Officials do not suspect any foul play. Casey’s family was notified immediately after the body was recovered.

They now begin the task of grieving, grateful for the support of the community in the search to find Casey.

Since Casey’s body was found just over the city line, Bucks County officials have turned over the case to Philadelphia police and medical examiner.

BREAKING: Sources confirm the body found is that of missing Bucks County woman, Casey Johnston. @CBSPhilly #BringCaseyHome https://t.co/a9FFt6MVRW — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 1, 2021

The 26-year-old, from Lower Southampton, was last seen three weeks ago in Philadelphia’s Chinatown section.

CBS3 spoke with the Johnston family after the discovery. They are asking for privacy at this time but thanked everyone who shared photos and information about Johnston during the search.