BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The loved ones of Cassandra “Casey” Johnston are searching for answers after the 26-year-old disappeared Saturday. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts spoke to Johnston’s parents and boyfriend as they hold onto hope someone knows something.

According to the family, Johnston was last seen Saturday in Chinatown. Her mother, Carolann, talked to Casey on Thursday, saying nothing sounded out of the ordinary.

“She was upbeat and fine, didn’t seem like there was anything wrong with her,” Carolann said.

The family is worried due to Johnston’s bipolar disorder; her mother says Cassandra didn’t take her medication with her.

Lower Southampton Police say officers found Johnston’s phone near her last known location. However, she nor her car were found.

Johnston’s family talked about how she was excited for work and summer plans. The Temple University student would never disappear without contacting anyone, according to boyfriend Matt Bastik.

“She’s not the best with directions,” Bastik said. “I’m just hoping she’s lost, I don’t want to think about anything else.”

The family is hoping someone knows about Johnston’s whereabouts. She is 5-foot-3 with reddish-brown hair and tattoos. She drives a 2016 silver Ford Focus with a Temple sticker on the back.

Anyone with information should call Lower Southampton Police.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.