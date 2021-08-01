CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large police response has converged in an area in Northeast Philadelphia. Multiple sources tell Eyewitness News that investigators have located the car owned by missing woman Casey Johnston along Woodhaven Road.

Johnston is the 26-year-old from Lower Southampton, Bucks County who was last seen three weeks ago in Philadelphia’s Chinatown section, where her cellphone was recovered.

Sources told Eyewitness News the car located is her daughter’s 2016 Ford Focus.

Investigators, including a private detective, were conducting an aerial search earlier Saturday when the car was spotted.

There has still been no sign of Johnston.