PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia leaders will gather to demand more targeted action from Mayor Kenney’s administration to address Philadelphia’s unrelenting gun violence crisis. As of July 21, there have been 1,180 Philadelphians shot and 309 murdered thus far in 2021, putting the city on track to exceed last year’s numbers by over 30% and to set a record for the highest numbers of shootings and homicides in modern history.
Elected officials, community leaders, and city representatives will be on hand to demand a more intensive response and to reinforce the importance of ensuring safe and peaceful communities for all Philadelphia residents.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Controller Rhynhart, Councilmember Gauthier, and other city leaders to make an announcement regarding Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis
- When: Thursday, July 22
- Time: 10 a.m.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
