PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting has left a 15-year-old boy in the hospital. Police said it happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. Sunday on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street, in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philly.

Police said the teen was shot once in each leg. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Authorities said a 29-year-old man was shot once in the right leg and is in stable condition at the hospital.

A 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his left knee, police said.

At this time, police said there are no arrests and no weapons have been recovered.

Elsewhere in Philadelphia on Sunday, another teenager is in the hospital after a double shooting in East Mount Airy. Police said the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Montana Street.

Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was shot once in his left thigh while a 23-year-old man was shot in his left wrist. Both were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

In East Germantown, police said a double shooting put two men in the hospital Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East Ashmead Street.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was shot once in his left leg and a 25-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and once in his left foot. Both victims are in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Philadelphia surpassed 300 homicides in 2021 earlier this week. The city is on pace to see a record number of homicides.

Eyewitness News caught up with Mayor Jim Kenney Thursday to ask about the city’s grim milestone.

“I understand that. You want to concentrate on numbers, these are all lives. They’re all human beings. And every city in the country is going through this — Chicago, New York, Baltimore,” Kenney said.

In a statement released Friday, Mayor Kenney added: “While this is an appalling national trend because of the lack of commonsense federal gun laws, the local violence we’re experiencing is tearing families and communities apart here at home, and inflicting trauma on Philadelphians of all ages.”

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dale pleaded Saturday night after a double shooting in West Philly left a 1-year-old baby injured for “everyone to step up to the plate and carry out their part” in curbing the gun violence.

“This goes to show that there are a lot of guns on the street, and you have folks who are not afraid to use these guns and they don’t care who’s around when they use these guns,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said. “It’s a big problem. This is not OK. This is not OK at all.”

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.