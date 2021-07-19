PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in West Philadelphia left three teens injured, and responding officers were shot at. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on North 53rd and Market Streets.
An 18-year-old was shot in the leg, a 17-year-old was shot in the wrist and a 16-year-old was shot in the rear. They are all in stable condition.
It was a tense situation for the responding officers. Police officers could be heard on scanner directing their back-up on what to do when they arrived on scene.
No officers were hit by gunfire.
According to the latest data available from police, nearly 1,200 people have been shot so far this year.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.