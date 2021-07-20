PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been five months since the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The trade became official in March, but the banner of Wentz that hung outside Lincoln Financial Field finally came down on Monday.

Wentz, who the Eagles handed the largest contract in franchise history, was supposed to be “the guy” in Philadelphia — as evidenced by the huge picture that greeted drivers traveling on I-95.

As everyone already knows, Wentz’s career didn’t go as planned. He played a huge role in helping the Eagles win their first Super Bowl, but after that 2017 season, nothing was the same.

With the banner coming down, there’s one question Eagles fans keep asking: What should replace the Wentz banner?

Let’s take a look at some potential options below:

Brandon Graham’s strip-sack

Graham’s strip-sack against Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII is the biggest defensive play in franchise history.

It would be a no-brainer to put Graham’s iconic moment alongside the Linc. Graham is an all-time Eagle and will mostly finish out his career in Philadelphia.

Graham finished last season with 57 tackles and eight sacks. He currently ranks fourth all-time in the franchise’s all-time sack list with 59.

Plus, it would be a cool story to see Graham on a banner outside of the Linc after the way his career started with the Eagles. He was labeled a “bust” by many due to the fact that he was selected one pick before safety Earl Thomas, an All-Pro safety who went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.

But Graham persevered through the early part of his career and he was rewarded for it — he helped bring the city its first Super Bowl in franchise history and became one of the best Eagles defensive linemen of all-time.

Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl parade speech

Kelce’s speech at the Art Museum steps after the Eagles won the Super Bowl will be played over and over again by Eagles fans for the rest of eternity. It’s something that the fan base will never forget.

The speech captured everything that the team went through that season. From Doug Pederson being doubted as a head coach, to people being skeptical of Howie Roseman’s return to power, to Wentz being hurt and Nick Foles becoming the team’s starting quarterback — everything.

Kelce, like Graham, is an all-time Eagle as well. He’s been with the team his whole career, drafted in the sixth round in 2011 when Andy Reid was the head coach.

Brian Dawkins

Dawkins is the most popular player in franchise history.

At Eagles games, you still see people wearing No. 20 jerseys, despite the fact that Dawkins hasn’t suited up for the Eagles since 2008. He’s beloved by all of Philadelphia, he’s a Hall of Famer, and the franchise retired his jersey number in 2012.

If the Eagles want to go the route of hanging a banner of a player that’s not still playing for the team, Dawkins is the best option.

Nick Foles

Foles is the only quarterback in franchise history to deliver the city a Lombardi trophy. He played some of the best football ever by a quarterback in the playoffs after the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional playoffs.

The Eagles could simply put Foles alongside the Linc holding the Super Bowl trophy, but if they do, it should be him hauling in the “Philly Special.” The play is one of the greatest in Super Bowl history and it played a key role in their victory.

The only problem is that Foles is still playing in the NFL. He’s currently signed to the Chicago Bears and I don’t think they would hang up a banner of a player on another team’s roster.

Foles is definitely deserving of something like this, but it probably wouldn’t happen for a while. If the Eagles decide to change the other banners they have outside of the Linc, maybe it could happen.

Greatest moments in Eagles history collage

OK, I’m not sure if this is possible, but what if the Eagles combined some of the best moments from franchise history to hang outside the Linc?

For example, let’s say they combined Brandon Graham’s strip-sack, Dawkins from the NFC Championship game in 2004 and Chuck Bednarik’s iconic photo from when he hit New York Giants running back Frank Gifford at Yankee Stadium.

My guess is that would be difficult for an artist to pull off, but it would be an amazing display of some of the best moments in franchise history outside of the Linc.