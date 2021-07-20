PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles replacing Carson Wentz. Where have we seen this before?
On Monday, the Eagles took down the Wentz banner hanging outside of Lincoln Financial Field.
On Tuesday, they raised the replacement.
It has a picture of the Lombardi Trophy being held by Foles.
Of course, Foles took over for Wentz in 2017 when the backup led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win in team history.
So, four years after the championship, Foles is taking over for Wentz yet again.
Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.