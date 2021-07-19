PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has some visual proof the Carson Wentz era is over for the Philadelphia Eagles. Chopper 3 was over Lincoln Financial Field Monday as a big banner of Wentz was removed from the side of the stadium.

Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for draft picks earlier this year.

Jalen Hurts is now the team’s starting quarterback.

The 2021 NFL season is quickly approaching, as training camp is set to start at the end of July. The Eagles’ Report Day is Tuesday, July 27 at the NovaCare Complex.

The first training camp practice will be on Wednesday, July 28.

Some other notable dates as we approach the start of the NFL season include:

• Saturday, August 7 – Harold Carmichael’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

• Sunday, August 8 at 7 PM – First opportunity to see the 2021 Eagles in person during the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field. Click here for tickets.

• Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 PM – Preseason opener vs. Steelers.

• Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17 – Joint practices with the New England Patriots at the NovaCare Complex.

• Tuesday, August 17 – Roster cutdown to 85 players.

• Thursday, August 19 at 7:30 PM – Preseason vs. Patriots.

• Saturday, August 21 – Fourth Annual Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group.

• Sunday, August 22 at 7 PM – Final public practice at Lincoln Financial Field. Click here for tickets.

• Tuesday, August 24 and Wednesday, August 25 – Joint practices at the New York Jets.

• Tuesday, August 24 – Roster cutdown to 80 players.

• Friday, August 27 at 7:30 PM – Preseason finale at New York Jets.

• Tuesday, August 31 – Roster cutdown to 53 players.