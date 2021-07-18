PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been another violent weekend in Philadelphia with more than 30 shooting victims, including nine after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. This comes after the city surpassed 300 homicides Friday.

A series of shootings on Sunday has left nine people injured, including three teenagers.

On the 1600 block of West Seltzer Street in North Philadelphia around 5:30 p.m., police said a 34-year-old man was shot several times throughout his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police. There have been no arrests.

A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after police said he was shot once in the lower back in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made.

In Southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section, a 15-year-old boy was shot once in each leg in a triple shooting shortly after 2:45 p.m. on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street. A 29-year-old man was also injured in the shooting after he was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his left knee, according to police. There are no arrests and no weapons have been recovered.

Another teen was shot in a double shooting on the 200 block of Montana Street in East Mount Airy shortly before 5 p.m. The teen was shot once in his left thigh and a 23-year-old man was shot in his left wrist. Police said both were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

Two men — a 49-year-old man and a 25-year-old man — were injured in a double shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East Ashman Street. Both were stabilized at the hospital, authorities said. No arrests have been made in this shooting either.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dale pleaded Saturday night after a double shooting in West Philly left a 1-year-old baby injured for “everyone to step up to the plate and carry out their part” in curbing the gun violence.

“This goes to show that there are a lot of guns on the street, and you have folks who are not afraid to use these guns and they don’t care who’s around when they use these guns,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said. “It’s a big problem. This is not OK. This is not OK at all.”

Philadelphia surpassed 300 homicides in 2021 earlier this week. The city is on pace to see a record number of homicides.

Eyewitness News caught up with Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday to ask about the city’s grim milestone.

“I understand that. You want to concentrate on numbers, these are all lives. They’re all human beings. And every city in the country is going through this — Chicago, New York, Baltimore,” Kenney said.

In a statement released Friday, Mayor Kenney added, “While this is an appalling national trend because of the lack of commonsense federal gun laws, the local violence we’re experiencing is tearing families and communities apart here at home, and inflicting trauma on Philadelphians of all ages.”