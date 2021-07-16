PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is marking a grim milestone. There have now been more than 300 homicides so far this year.

In a Thursday night shooting, a 14-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet. She’s recovering, and so is another man hit during that shooting. But a third person was killed.

“I would have took a bullet for her. That’s a 14-year-old girl,” neighbor Andrew Carter-Bey said.

A barrage of bullets shattered the windows of a van here on the 1800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue by Gratz Street in North Philadelphia after shots rang out around 10:30 p.m.

That’s when police say a 14-year-old girl was on her porch when she was shot in the back by a stray bullet. She’s now in stable condition.

“It’s ridiculous to me that a 14-year-old child can’t sit on her porch at night,” Carter-Bey said.

Police say a man in his 30s was killed and a 24-year-old man was hit in the shoulder. So far, officers have not made any arrests.

“Based on ballistic evidence we know at least 17 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

To curb gun violence, Philadelphia Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson says the city is spending more than $155 million this fiscal year on employment programs, neighborhood outreach and more.

“We’re working diligently each and every day to get those dollars on the ground as soon as possible,” she said.

Resources are badly needed. The city is on pace to see a record number of homicides this year.

Eyewitness News caught up with Mayor Jim Kenney Thursday to ask about the city’s grim milestone.

“I understand that. You want to concentrate on numbers, these are all lives. They’re all human beings. And every city in the country is going through this — Chicago, New York, Baltimore,” Kenney said.

In a statement released Friday, Mayor Kenney added: “While this is an appalling national trend because of the lack of commonsense federal gun laws, the local violence we’re experiencing is tearing families and communities apart here at home, and inflicting trauma on Philadelphians of all ages.”

The mayor is also encouraging leaders of local anti-violence organizations to apply for grants before next Friday.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also released a statement Friday on the city’s homicides.

“Early this morning, the city surpassed 300 homicides. The brazenness with which these assaults are carried out is appalling” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. The lack of regard for human life is affecting innocent bystanders and our children are being caught in the crossfire.” “The Philadelphia Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors of Philadelphia. So far this year, we have taken almost as many guns off of the streets than we did in all of 2020. Our officers remain laser-focused on enforcing the law while deterring crime, and as I have spoken about previously, we continue to partner with local, state, and federal law enforcement to improve our operations and have access to technology that can help the PPD curb violence more effectively.” “Again, I cannot understate the importance of the police and the community coming together and acting as partners. Social problems require a unified response. It is through collaboration that we will be able to effect long-term and sustainable change.” MORE NEWS: Attorney General Launches Investigation In Deadly Crash Involving Atlantic City Police Car, Bicyclist

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.