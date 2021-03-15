SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is opening its fifth COVID-19 vaccination site. Shots will be given out at Springfield Hospital beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Appointments are required for vaccinations.
In Philadelphia, health officials opened their fourth mass vaccination site at Simon Gratz High School in North Philadelphia.
