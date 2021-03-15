PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department is set to open its fourth mass coronavirus vaccination site Monday morning. The site at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter will open at 10 a.m.
The school is located on Hunting Park Avenue in North Philadelphia.READ MORE: Why Philadelphia Blues Singer Frank Bey's Grammy Nomination Is Bittersweet
The clinic plans to vacinate 500 people per day.READ MORE: 1 Person Injured In Hamilton Township House Fire
As of Monday morning, more than 334,000 people have received the vaccine and eligiblity requirements continue to expand.
For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, check out CBSPhilly.com’s vaccination guide here.MORE NEWS: 1 Injured After Flames Break Out At North Philadelphia Home