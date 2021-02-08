Snowy Sunday Didn't Stop Chosen 300 Ministries From Holding Service, Hot Meal In Love Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow came down steadily Sunday morning into the afternoon in Philadelphia, but it wasn’t enough to stop people from their usual activities. Despite the snowy forecast, Chosen 300 Ministries was still out providing its weekly Sunday service and hot meal in Love Park.

“We don’t change just because the weather changes,” Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins said. “We’re here to make sure that people that are impoverished, that are homeless, people that are down on their luck, can get a warm meal, but also get a little hope for their journey through the gospel.”

Turnout was a lot lighter than usual, but from the line, it was clear that the need still remains.

“They know that this is going to be here for them, no matter what,” Jenkins said.

The snow that fell in the city was wet and slushy and didn’t really stick, but snow lovers made the most of it.

“We were expecting a blizzard condition that would sort of lay on the ground and allow us to build some snowmen, but unfortunately, this is the best we got,” said Tom Tirney of Fitler Square, who was out at Schuylkill River Park with his daughter and their friends.

People’s four legged friends also enjoyed the city’s second snowfall in a week.

“He loves it!” Michael Albenberg said of his five-month-old puppy, Tucker. “He’s got his jacket on and he’s out here every day prancing around.”

Albenberg said while he too likes snow, he’s glad it’s not quite a repeat of last week’s Nor’easter.

“The most important thing to me is that the trash and recycling are able to get out tomorrow since we have two weeks of garbage in our garage right now,” he said. “As long as we can drive, and we can get around and kids can get out and play and have some fun and the dog can get out and have some fun also.”

