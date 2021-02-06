PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another bout of snow is gearing up to smack the region, just as lots of us are getting done cleaning up from the first significant snowfall in five years in Philadelphia. A coastal low will skirt by the region to the south and as it does it could lead to a messy end to the weekend for many across the area.

The coastal low that will be the main player for the mess weather on Sunday is becoming more organized, as is another colder piece of energy that is dropping out of the Rockies.

Saturday will be dry and comfortable but these systems will help to cloud up our skies through the end of the day Saturday. Tonight is when things turn dicey.

Snow will move into the southern parts of the region, like central and southern Delaware as well as South Jersey and Shore as early as 4 a.m.

The precipitation will continue to spread north and likely overtakes all of South Jersey, Philly, and the Pennsylvania suburbs around or slightly before sunrise on Sunday.

Snow will then continue through the rest of the morning with the heaviest bands passing through from about 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. After 1 p.m. the snow will begin to taper off and it should wrap up between 4-6 p.m. Sunday.

Snow looks to start in Philly around 7am Sunday with the heaviest falling from 7am-1pm. Expect snow totals to be highest across I-95 with localized spots seeing as much as 7" before the system clears out in the afternoon @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/uqDa3yoqeG — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 6, 2021

The position of the parent low as it passes by to the south will affect the types of precipitation we see out of this system.

At this time it does look like most of the region, especially from Philly and points across SE PA and up into the Lehigh Valley and Poconos should stay cold enough for all snow, however, there is a chance, especially closer to Philly where surface temperatures might rise to above freezing, some rain could mix with the snow at times.

Even across a majority of South Jersey right now, looks as though snow will be the primary precipitation type, except for at the immediate coastline where more rain could be possible.

At this time we are calling for a widespread swath of 2-4 inches.

This range will encompass Upper Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. We will also look for a general 2-4 inches across interior portions of South Jersey. Embedded within the large 2-4 inch area will be higher amounts.

Expect totals to push into the 4-6 inches or even 7 inches range right along I-95, including Philadelphia and the immediate PA and NJ suburbs. This will be due to the intense snow bands that pass over these areas.

In the strongest bands, we could see snowfall rates of 1-2 inches/hour at times. As you move close then to Shore a quick coating-2 inches will be possible before most if not all of that will be washed away with a changeover to wintry mix and likely rain as well.

Due to the travel impacts as well as the potential for another pretty significant snowfall, the National Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the I-95 corridor, including the city of Philadelphia.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place for areas where snow will be lighter, like the Lehigh Valley and interior South Jersey. These winter weather alerts will go into effect at 4 a.m. Sunday lasting until 7 p.m. Sunday.

With the threat for periods of heavy snow on Sunday morning and parts of Sunday afternoon, a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in place starting at 4am for the whole region ending just in time for the Super Bowl @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/G3r9o8zlAO — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 6, 2021

If you are planning on grabbing snacks and drinks for the Super Bowl tomorrow, the best bet would be head out to the store today. Road conditions on Sunday morning and afternoon will be rough thanks to the snow. Try to stay off the roads as much as you can tomorrow @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BxyeqsYhvX — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 6, 2021

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team over the course of the weekend as we get ready for another round of possibly heavy snow across the area.

