PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The union representing Philadelphia school teachers is telling its members not to report to school on Monday. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers are in a standoff with the Philadelphia School District over the safety of school buildings.
Teachers were due back in classrooms on Monday to begin preparations for students to return on Feb. 22.
The union says the city has appointed a neutral arbitrator to hear both sides, but they have yet to hear a date of when that hearing will happen.
The notice affects teachers in grades kindergarten through second that were preparing for hybrid learning. Other classes and grades are unaffected.
Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite says several steps have been taken so students and staff can return to school safely.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
