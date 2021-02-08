PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman remains in critical condition after an off-duty police officer crashed his car through her home in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night. The officer behind the wheel is now out on bail and facing serious charges.

Neighbors who rushed to help say the crash sounded like somebody had detonated an M-80 firecracker. They say it was chaos as they tried to free the 58-year-old woman who was pinned beneath a car and her living room furniture.

Martin Brown says he couldn’t believe the sound as a car torpedoed through the front of his neighbor’s home on the 2300 block of Comly Road around 8 p.m.

It was a race to help the trapped neighbor.

Police say the driver was 14th District Officer Gregory Campbell.

Sources say the off-duty policeman had just left the FOP Lodge 5 on Caroline Road when he lost control of his sedan, went airborne and crashed through the living room.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News another man stopped to help and ordered the officer to stay put.

Officer Campbell has been charged with DUI and aggravated assault.

A 45-year-old man inside at the time was also hurt, but he is expected to be OK.

One of the couple’s two pets was killed in the crash.

“The fact that the offender in this case is a Philadelphia police officer is appalling,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “Police officers must be held to a higher standard, even while off duty.”

The FOP also issued a statement regarding the incident:

“This is an unfortunate incident and we continue to monitor the investigation.”

Campbell, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault, DUI, and related offenses.

The identity of the woman in critical condition has not been released at this time.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Winter Weather Warning, Advisory In Place For Sunday As Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Of Snow Across Region

Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 17 Puppies From Lancaster Property Over Welfare Concerns

Union Tells Philadelphia Teachers Not To Report To School On Monday Over Safety Concerns Of Buildings