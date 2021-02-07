PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the neck inside a Northeast Philadelphia mall, police say. The shooting happened inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall, located at 1406 Franklin Mills Circle, just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the victim was shot once in the neck and transported to an area hospital. He was placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
