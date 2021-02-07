WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning In Place As Super Bowl Sunday Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Across Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the neck inside a Northeast Philadelphia mall, police say. The shooting happened inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall, located at 1406 Franklin Mills Circle, just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim was shot once in the neck and transported to an area hospital. He was placed in stable condition.

Credit: CBS3

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

