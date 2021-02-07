WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning In Place As Super Bowl Sunday Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Across Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for the driver who critically injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run in the city’s Oak Lane neighborhood. Investigators say a car hit the person just before 4 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, then left the scene.

Police are looking for a dark sedan that may be dragging its front bumper.

