PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A house fire in Philadelphia’s Cedarbrook neighborhood has killed one person and critically injured another. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Saturday to a home on the 2400 block of 77th Avenue.
According to officials, a 76-year-old woman was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. A 61-year-old man was also rushed to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
.@PhillyFireDept is on the scene of a fatal fire in Mount Airy. @ThielAdam says it’s the 3rd fatal fire this week @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YglRahxzMK
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) February 6, 2021
Firefighters had the flames under control in about 30 minutes.
This is the third deadly fire in Philadelphia this week.
