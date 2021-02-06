PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of the 83-year-old man who died following a New Year’s Eve home invasion are keeping his memory alive. Loved ones gathered Saturday night on North Fairhill Street in Hunting Park to release balloons in honor of Mauricio Gesmundo.
Gesmundo, a father and grandfather, was bound with zip ties and gagged with duct tape in the New Year’s Eve robbery. He died 18 days later from the injuries he suffered at the hands of two assailants who knocked on his door that night.
“Just any human being to do that to another human being is just inhumane and despicable. It still makes us sick,” Geo Gesmundo said. “We’re still angry. Again, we’re not going to stop until we find justice for our father.”
Surveillance footage shows Gesmundo allowing the two men inside. His son believes his dad knew the assailants.
There is a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
