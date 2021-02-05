SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Snow this Sunday could spell bad news in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, where more than two dozen public works employees are on strike. Those employees operate plow trucks in the township, among other jobs.
The union says the strike is over health care, pension and other issues.
Township officials say will have companies on standby prepared for snow removal, just in case.
More snow is on the way Sunday, with 1 to 3 inches forecasted for the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.
