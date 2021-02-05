PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another bout of snow is gearing up to smack the region, just as lots of us are getting done cleaning up from the first significant snowfall in five years in Philly. A coastal low will skirt by the region to the south and, as it does, it could lead to a messy end to the weekend for many across the area.

The coastal low that will be the main player for the messy weather on Sunday is still getting itself organized, but will do so quickly and could even help to cloud up our skies as early as Saturday afternoon.

While clouds will increase on Saturday, we will remain dry throughout the daytime hours. As we enter the night, that is when things start to get dicey.

Snow will move into the southern parts of the region, like central and southern Delaware, as well as South Jersey and the shore as early as 1-3 a.m. Sunday.

The precipitation will continue to spread north and likely overtakes all of South Jersey, Philly, and the Pennsylvania suburbs around or slightly before sunrise on Sunday.

Snow will then continue through the rest of the morning with the heaviest bands passing through from about 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., the snow will begin to taper off and it should wrap up around 4 p.m.

The position of the parent low as it passes by to the south will affect the types of precipitation we see out of this system. At this time, it does look like most of the region, especially from Philly and points across southeast Pennsylvania and up into the Lehigh Valley and Poconos should stay cold enough for all snow. However, there is a chance, especially closer to Philly, where surface temperatures might rise to above freezing, some rain could mix with the snow at times.

Across the majority of South Jersey right now, it looks as though snow will be the primary precipitation type, except for at the immediate coastline, where more rain could be possible.

At this time we are calling for a widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow from Upper Bucks and Montgomery Counties, down through Philly and I-95, and into much of interior South Jersey. Where the snow will be lighter in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, we are calling for 1 to 3 inches, and at the shore where more rain could mix in, we are also calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow.

We will have to monitor this system though over the next 24 to 36 hours to see if we need to skew these amounts higher as the system continues to become more settled.

Due to the travel impacts, as well as the potential for another pretty significant snowfall, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the region from midnight Sunday until 4 p.m.

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team over the course of the weekend as we get ready for another round of possibly heavier snow across the area.

