MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Heavy snow forced the evacuation of an Amazon fulfillment center in Berks County. The roof started to bow under the weight of the snow.
The facility is located on Patriot Parkway in Muhlenberg Township.
No one was injured.
“The safety and well-being of our associates is our number one priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we have sent employees home with pay for the day,” Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson told Eyewitness News.
Some parts of Berks County saw up to 26 inches of snow this week.
