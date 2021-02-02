PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm the Philadelphia region is experiencing has made treacherous travel conditions around the region. It’s also created a lot of work for PennDOT crews.
Communications relations coordinator Robyn Briggs joined CBS3 Tuesday morning to discuss the road conditions across Southeastern Pennsylvania.
CBS3’s Mobile Weather Watcher showed what conditions were like for PennDOT crews out on the road Tuesday morning.
“They’ll be plugging away until the snow stops and then they’ll keep going until the roads become clear,” Briggs said. “During the storm, we always remind people they will never be down to the asphalt where you’ll see them but we do them so they’re passable. Then it also allows traction for the tires, too.”
Briggs says there are close to 440 trucks working on the roadways across Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.
Anyone who must travel during this storm should be aware roads are likely to be slippery. The most important piece of advice is for drivers to slow down — and stay home if you can.
