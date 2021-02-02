PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Travel plans are certainly being impacted by the massive winter storm across the Philadelphia region. But the number of cancellations at the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday is a lot lower than Monday.

Director of Communications at the Philadelphia International Airport Florence Brown joined CBS3 Tuesday morning to give an update on the conditions at the airport.

Brown says as far as cancellations the numbers are pretty low this morning.

“Looking at about 21 cancellations, one delay,” Brown said. “Compared to yesterday, that’s a lot lower because yesterday we had 112 cancellations relative to the East Coast and we were very lucky. Our crews have been out there 24/7 plowing the roads but there were 1,600 flights canceled across the East Coast and so PHL was very lucky. JFK canceled 300 flights and then at LaGuardia more than 200, so for us 112 was not too bad.”

The crews who are keeping the runaways and roadways at PHL International clear “deserve a lot of praise.” Pavement and ground crews continue to remove snow from the airport’s two main parallel runways.

“One will close to get plowed and the other one will open for flight operations,” Brown said. “There is also de-icing operations happening and that’s happening without airline contractors. Then on top of that our trucks are going through the airport roadways to make sure that the sidewalks and roadways are clear for passengers to both transit to the airport as well as walk safely when they get on property.”

Brown says anyone planning to travel today should check their flight status via the airline’s app or telephone before leaving the house.

Travelers should be aware of and understand any potential delays and cancellations and have a backup plan in place with someone who may be dropping you off.

Also, PHL International recommends travelers check the road conditions and make sure the highways on the way to the airport are cleared before traveling to the airport and give yourself enough travel time in case you experience any delays.

Travelers can also look at the parking options the airport offers.

Brown says parking garages are open and passengers can actually receive discounted parking on the upper level.

The cost is $16 per day.

