PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More snow was dumped in Philadelphia in 24 hours than what was accumulated all of last year in the city. Around 8 to 10 inches of snow fell across the city during the powerful winter storm.

Some parts of the Lehigh Valley received over 2 feet of snow.

The snow showers will continue to taper off the rest of Tuesday afternoon.

Philadelphia’s snow emergency has been lifted.

The snow emergency has been lifted. @PhilaStreets will continue salting and plowing until roads are made passable for safe traveling. Parking is now permitted again along snow emergency routes. More updates to come ⬇️ #PHLSnow https://t.co/StXP5eG2lh — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 2, 2021

The Jersey Shore and central and southern Delaware may see minor additional accumulations with a continued chance of snow and a winter weather advisory remains in effect there until 4 p.m.

It’s been a tough 48hrs across the region with some spots picking up close to 30” of snow. Today will feature lingering light snow showers. Stay safe out there, we will bring you updates throughout the morning. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/d6HKAEi0BB — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) February 2, 2021

The Shore has experienced coastal flooding, with the inundation of roadways, and a coastal flood warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Winds will stay blustery through today. Blowing and drifting snow will cause major travel concerns during the morning rush, and it advised to stay off the roads if possible.

As high temperatures struggle to surpass the freezing mark through Wednesday, the snow will not start to melt for several days, thus poor and icy road conditions will continue to be an issue through at least midweek.

