PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All Philadelphia School District buildings will remain closed Tuesday, but that does not mean a snow day for students. They will once again have a half-day of virtual learning.
There will be a half-day of virtual instruction in the morning and independent assignments in the afternoon.
Due to severe weather Tuesday, Feb. 2nd, virtual classes will be held with teacher-led instruction in the morning & asynchronous independent tasks assigned by the teacher in the afternoon. All School District buildings & offices will be closed. Read more: https://t.co/2JKX54yogK pic.twitter.com/1WS43qtbq2
— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 1, 2021
School district headquarters, buildings and access centers will be closed to families and non-essential staff.
Catholic parish and regional elementary schools in Philadelphia will conduct all-virtual learning Tuesday, as well.
Philadelphia and surrounding counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, trash and recycling pickup in Philadelphia is canceled again. People are asked to hold the materials until next Tuesday.
Stay with CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com for the latest weather conditions.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
New Jersey Weather: Flooding From Winter Storm Leaving Jersey Shore Roads Impassable Mess
Man Fatally Shoots Married Couple, Then Self Following Snow Disposal Argument, Luzerne County Officials Say
‘We Made Mistakes’: Mayor Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Farley Apologize For Philly Fighting COVID Partnership