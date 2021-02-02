PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted in a robbery at a Little Caesars Pizza in North Philadelphia. The incident happened at the pizza shop on the 4300 block of North Broad Street on Jan. 26 just before 11:30 a.m.
Police say the suspect entered the Little Caesars Pizza and ordered two pizzas before announcing a robbery while simulating a weapon in his jacket pocket.
He fled with approximately $130.
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Robbery in the 39th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/6JRVC1pqkm pic.twitter.com/ObudzkHaVL
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2021
The suspect is described as a Black man between 6″0′ and 6″2′, stocky build. He was wearing a grey face mask, dark blue Dungaree coat and dark Dungarees.
A firearm was never observed, only simulated.
